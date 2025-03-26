Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.68.

TSE:IMG opened at C$8.63 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$4.17 and a 52-week high of C$9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,918.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $370,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

