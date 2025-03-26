Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor has an average rating of “Buy”.
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
