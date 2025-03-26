Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Scor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scor

Scor Trading Up 0.2 %

Scor Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.