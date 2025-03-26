Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 201.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

