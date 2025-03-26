Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

