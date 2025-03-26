Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,484 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

