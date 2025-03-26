Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,646,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

