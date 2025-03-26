Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,391 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.