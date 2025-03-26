Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Boosted by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

