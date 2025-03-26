Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 270,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 237,701 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Scholastic Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $532.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

