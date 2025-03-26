Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,275 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $72,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

