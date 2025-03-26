Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.72 ($0.10). 395,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 801,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.47 ($0.11).

Scancell Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.65.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

