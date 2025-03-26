Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5162 per share on Friday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 571.6% increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTC SBIGY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.