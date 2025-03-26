Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5162 per share on Friday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 571.6% increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTC SBIGY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
