S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

S4 Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

SFOR opened at GBX 35.91 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.75 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £220.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,591.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

