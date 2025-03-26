Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 18.6% – Should You Sell?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.79. 711,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 176,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,434. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

