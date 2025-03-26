Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 18.6% – Here’s Why

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 711,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 176,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $102,434. 29.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

