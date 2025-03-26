Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 87,971 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $119,736.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $112,680.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $118,296.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $122,454.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 2,535,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,387. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubrik by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $85,331,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

