Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for about 4.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

RGLD stock opened at $160.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

