Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a 62.0% increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rightmove Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 58,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

