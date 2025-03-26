Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a 62.0% increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rightmove Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 58,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
About Rightmove
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.