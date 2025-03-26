REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Declares $1.28 Monthly Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.2804 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $15.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AIPI traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.92 million and a P/E ratio of 38.08. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $56.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

