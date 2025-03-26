REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Declares $1.28 Monthly Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.2804 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $15.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of AIPI traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.92 million and a P/E ratio of 38.08. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $56.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.
About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
