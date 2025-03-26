Reviewing Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,043.93% -51.68% -40.11% Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nyxoah and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carmell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Carmell.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Carmell”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.52 million 85.36 -$46.77 million ($1.95) -5.81 Carmell $32,839.00 106.79 -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Carmell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

