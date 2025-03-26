Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wajax FY2025 Earnings

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Get Wajax alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Wajax Trading Down 0.6 %

WJX opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$16.50 and a 52 week high of C$34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.09. The firm has a market cap of C$389.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.