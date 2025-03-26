Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$274.83.

Shares of BYD opened at C$205.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$198.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$291.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$220.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

