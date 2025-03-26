Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MBRX Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

