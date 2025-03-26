Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:MBSF)

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBSF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.72.

About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

