Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Gerard Johan Hart Sells 8,627 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $35,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,896. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Gerard Johan Hart sold 10,418 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $43,338.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $50,340.13.

On Friday, March 14th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. CL King upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

