Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Gerard Johan Hart Sells 10,418 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $43,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,784.32. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 8,627 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $35,888.32.

On Monday, March 17th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $50,340.13.

On Friday, March 14th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $53,506.62.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.70. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. CL King upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRGB

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 489.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.