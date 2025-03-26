Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Announces Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%.
Real Estate Investors Price Performance
Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.40) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
