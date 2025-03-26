Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 152,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 219,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Radisson Mining Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$102.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.78.

About Radisson Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.