Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 21,727 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.