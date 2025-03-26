Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $117,062.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,075.20. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $450,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,581,025.28. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $4,716,335. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.73 million, a P/E ratio of 400.23 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

