Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.