Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Guess? worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 8,708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 167,782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $2,349,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $2,191,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.87.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

