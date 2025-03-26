Quantbot Technologies LP Has $957,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.19. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.