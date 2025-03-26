Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.25 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 119,880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BP were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BP by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BP by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,375.00%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

