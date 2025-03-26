Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Avantor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

