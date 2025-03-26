Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

