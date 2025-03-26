Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 533.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 249,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 330.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

