Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Omnicell by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

