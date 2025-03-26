QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.