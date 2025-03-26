QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.