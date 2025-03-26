Q3 Earnings Forecast for AURA Issued By HC Wainwright

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 1,404,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,723,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,247,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 783,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,987.64. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $177,242. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

