Q2 Earnings Forecast for CQP Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE CQP opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 72.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

