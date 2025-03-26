Q2 Earnings Forecast for Caleres Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Caleres

Caleres Stock Down 1.7 %

Caleres stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $581.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.