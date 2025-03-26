Q2 Earnings Estimate for LENZ Issued By HC Wainwright

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

LENZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LENZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

