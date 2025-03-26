Q1 Earnings Forecast for ABEO Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

ABEO stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

