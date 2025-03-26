pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $141.77 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,150.05 or 0.02462934 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $141.77 million and $386,018.44 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 65,939 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 66,189.66446545. The last known price of pufETH is 2,147.5177661 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $128,486.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

