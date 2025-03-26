Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

Cintas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $158.10 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

