Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 70,109 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 157.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Frontdoor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 63,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period.
Frontdoor Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.
Frontdoor Company Profile
Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
