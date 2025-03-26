Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 114,994 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,994 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

