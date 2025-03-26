Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $579.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

