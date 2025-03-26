Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $44,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 75,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

